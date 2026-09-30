FSSAI suspends Seven Seas Hospitality licence over foul odour, fungal growth, filth

Food regulator FSSAI has suspended the licence of Seven Seas Hospitality for poor hygiene and sanitation, besides violation of other laws. FSSAI suspends Seven Seas Hospitality licence, destroys 74 kg/litres of food. (HT file)

In a social media post on Wednesday, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has suspended the licence of Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd after it found "serious non-compliances" during the inspection of the food premises.

The company achieved a "compliance score of only 30 per cent," the regulator pointed out.

The FSSAI said it observed poor hygiene and sanitation conditions, including water stagnation, foul odour, filth and inadequate housekeeping in food preparation areas.