Cowboys believe they have improved on defense enough to get back to the playoffs with Dak Prescott

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It has been 13 years since the Cowboys missed the playoffs at least three consecutive seasons and more than 20 years since they had three losing records in a row. The expectation is that Dallas has done enough to end its recent slide by improving one of the NFL's worst defenses enough to complement Dak Prescott's potent offense. Brian Schottenheimer enters his second season as coach and offensive play caller with the same tools he had a year ago. Prescott had one of his best seasons with star receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, a productive running back in Javonte Williams and a tight end the Cowboys believe is still waiting on a breakout season in Jake Ferguson. Dallas brought in 34-year-old Christian Parker to replace Matt Eberflus, who lasted just one ugly season as defensive coordinator. The personnel at Parker's disposal is significantly better, and he doesn't have to worry about the Cowboys trading one of the league's best defensive players. They did that a week before the season last year when they shipped disgruntled edge rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay, essentially setting up the epic failure that the defense became.

Edge Von Miller, S Caleb Downs, edge Malachi Lawrence, edge Rashan Gary, LB Jaishawn Barham, QB Sam Howell, S P.J. Locke, CB Cobie Durant, S Jalen Thompson, LB Dee Winters.

CB Trevon Diggs, DT Osa Odighizuwa, S Donovan Wilson, special teamer C.J. Goodwin, LB Kenneth Murray, edge Jadeveon Clowney, edge Dante Fowler, CB Kaiir Elam.

Prescott was a top-five quarterback by just about any measure last season, which helped Pickens have a breakout year coming off a trade triggered by a tumultuous start to his career in Pittsburgh. Pickens and Lamb are among the best duos in the game, which makes life easier for the third, fourth and fifth guys in the room. There could be an undrafted rookie among them in Camden Brown, who had a standout preseason. Williams' arrival helped the Cowboys go from last in the NFL in rushing TDs in 2024 to the middle of the pack. Williams had 11 touchdowns, matching the total from his first four seasons combined in Denver. The interior of the defensive line, led by Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, could help Dallas be much better against the run. The Cowboys have struggled to stop the run for years, and they point to that as a reason they haven't even reached an NFC championship game in 31 years.

Until it proves otherwise, Dallas' defense is known for having trouble getting off the field on third down or creating turnovers. The Cowboys were last in the NFL in third-down defense a year ago. Dallas gave up the most points with the fewest interceptions in franchise history. Logic says many of those numbers will improve with two first-round draft picks in Downs and Lawrence and the additions through trades or free agency of safeties Locke and Thompson and edge rushers Gary and Miller, a two-time Super Bowl champ who is joining his hometown team at 37. Durant was the NFL postseason leader with three interceptions last season for the Rams. The offensive line could end up being leaky if right tackle Terence Steele can't find the form of his first few seasons or left tackle Tyler Guyton doesn't progress as expected in his third season.

Barham, a third-round pick, was among a handful of preseason standouts and could force his way into the lineup as a rookie even after Dallas traded for Winters believing a veteran was the anchor needed for a young group of linebackers. Barham, who went to Michigan, has shown great instincts at a position that has been a weakness for the Cowboys in recent years.

Pickens is coming off career highs in catches , yards and touchdowns . At his playmaking best, Pickens is unmatched on the Dallas roster, and now he's playing for a big second contract. The former Georgia standout decided to accept the $27.3 million franchise tag without making a fuss, and the Cowboys won't have a choice but to give him a long-term contract if he equals or surpasses his 2025 production.

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