Why are Ty Johnson and T.J. Sanders not playing today vs Texans? Latest Bills injury updates for NFL Week 1

The Buffalo Bills will begin their 2026 season against the Houston Texans without running back Ty Johnson and defensive lineman T.J. Sanders. Both players were listed as questionable before Sunday’s NFL Week 1 game but were ruled inactive on game day. Johnson is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Sanders has a knee injury. Ty Johnson and T.J. Sanders are out against Houston in NFL Week 1, while Jordan Hancock is active for Buffalo’s opener.

Johnson had returned to practice in a limited role Friday after being out since early August, but the Bills decided he was not ready to play. Sanders also returned to limited work Friday after missing Thursday’s practice. Their absences affect Buffalo’s depth on both offense and defense as the Bills open the season on the road.

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Why is Ty Johnson not playing against Houston Texans? Ty Johnson is inactive because of his hamstring injury. The running back had been out since the Bills’ practice at Highmark Stadium on August 8. He finally returned to practice Friday, but only on a limited basis. That short return was not enough for Buffalo to put him in the lineup against Houston.

Johnson was expected to be an important backup behind James Cook and Ray Davis, particularly in passing situations. His absence leaves Buffalo with fewer options in the backfield.

The Bills responded by elevating Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad on Saturday. Gore will provide another running back option alongside Cook and Davis. Buffalo also elevated wide receiver Greg Dortch, who is expected to help with punt returns.

Johnson’s inactive status was not entirely unexpected because the Bills had kept him on the injury report throughout the week. His limited Friday practice showed progress, but the team ultimately chose not to risk him in the season opener.

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Why is T.J. Sanders not playing against Houston Texans? T.J. Sanders will also miss the game because of a knee injury. His situation developed later than Johnson’s. Sanders was limited during Wednesday’s practice, did not practice Thursday and returned for limited work Friday.

Despite being back on the field Friday, Sanders was not cleared for Sunday’s game. His absence is notable because he is listed as a starter on Buffalo’s defensive depth chart.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady previously described Sanders’ problem as a minor issue. “Something that showed up in practice. It was just a little tweak or something, but all is well,” Brady said.

The Bills will therefore start the season without one of their expected defensive-line contributors. The team has not announced a specific timetable for his return.