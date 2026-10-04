Digger will ‘stand the test of time’, Tom Cruise’s co-star defends film after negative reviews and dismal box-office start

Tom Cruise's latest film, Digger, has had a less-than-auspicious start at the box office. The film earned just $3.4 million in North America on its opening day and was slammed by critics in the US. However, Tom's Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell believes that the film will “stand the test of time” despite its sharply divided early critical reception. Tom Cruise in Digger. (Warner Bros.)

Glen Powell hails Digger On Thursday, the 37-year-old actor shared a picture of himself at the September 28 premiere of Digger in Los Angeles and praised the film in the caption.

“DIGGER!! You rarely get taken on a ride like this in the theater,” Powell wrote. “Visionary spectacle, fearless performances, and getting to experience two of the greats, Tom Cruise and Alejandro Iñárritu, committing ferociously and unapologetically to their vision. Pure cinematic joy. This is one [that] is going to stand the test of time,” Glen Powell wrote about the film.

All about Digger Directed by Alejandro Inarritu, Digger is a dark comedy-satire centred on an oil tycoon who needs to convince the world that only he can save everyone from a natural disaster he himself created. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller and Riz Ahmed, among others. Tom Cruise has received praise for his performance in the film.

While Digger released in theatres on October 1, the first reviews began trickling in after September 22. Digger has received mixed reactions from critics, with some hailing it as “brave” and “audacious” and others calling it a “misfire”. The film's critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes stands slightly above 50 per cent as of Sunday. At the box office, the film has been a massive disappointment, bringing in only $3.4 million on its opening day. Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson's Verity, released on the same day, minted over $15 million. Many trade insiders are predicting that Digger might end up as one of Tom Cruise's biggest flops.