Digger will ‘stand the test of time’, Tom Cruise’s co-star defends film after negative reviews and dismal box-office start
Glen Powell has backed his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise’s latest film Digger, despite its sharply divided early critical reception.
Tom Cruise's latest film, Digger, has had a less-than-auspicious start at the box office. The film earned just $3.4 million in North America on its opening day and was slammed by critics in the US. However, Tom's Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell believes that the film will “stand the test of time” despite its sharply divided early critical reception.
Glen Powell hails Digger
On Thursday, the 37-year-old actor shared a picture of himself at the September 28 premiere of Digger in Los Angeles and praised the film in the caption.
“DIGGER!! You rarely get taken on a ride like this in the theater,” Powell wrote. “Visionary spectacle, fearless performances, and getting to experience two of the greats, Tom Cruise and Alejandro Iñárritu, committing ferociously and unapologetically to their vision. Pure cinematic joy. This is one [that] is going to stand the test of time,” Glen Powell wrote about the film.
All about Digger
Directed by Alejandro Inarritu, Digger is a dark comedy-satire centred on an oil tycoon who needs to convince the world that only he can save everyone from a natural disaster he himself created. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller and Riz Ahmed, among others. Tom Cruise has received praise for his performance in the film.
While Digger released in theatres on October 1, the first reviews began trickling in after September 22. Digger has received mixed reactions from critics, with some hailing it as “brave” and “audacious” and others calling it a “misfire”. The film's critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes stands slightly above 50 per cent as of Sunday. At the box office, the film has been a massive disappointment, bringing in only $3.4 million on its opening day. Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson's Verity, released on the same day, minted over $15 million. Many trade insiders are predicting that Digger might end up as one of Tom Cruise's biggest flops.
Tom Cruise and Glen Powell's bond
Glen Powell and Tom Cruise have maintained a close friendship since working together on the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. Tom has publicly supported Glen Powell’s subsequent films. In November 2025, he congratulated Powell on the release of The Running Man. He also attended the premiere of Powell’s 2024 blockbuster Twisters. Glen Powell shared a picture from the event on Instagram and wrote, “When your wingman follows you into the storm…,” highlighting their continued friendship.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More