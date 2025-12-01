Celebs who get Tom Cruise’s Christmas coconut cake: Glen Powell, Kirsten Dunst, Rosie O’Donnell, and more

Tom Cruise sends a delicious coconut cake to a list of celebrities every year during the holiday season. Most of the recipients are Cruise’s co-stars from previous films. Here are the celebrities who get to munch on a luxurious cake from the 63-year-old, as per Just Jared. Tom Cruise sends a special cake to some of his co-stars every year.(AFP)

Glen Powell

Tom Cruise's co-star from Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell, who played Hangman, revealed he already received this year’s cake, as per Just Jared. “Warmest wishes to you this Holiday season,” Cruise’s message to the Hitman actor read.

Miles Teller

Miles Teller, who played Rooster in Top Gun: Maverick, spoke to Dish Nation’s Andrew Freund about the cake he received from Tom Cruise in 2022. “The coconut cake is very good. I have one in my fridge right now,” he had said.

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm played Vice Admiral Beau Simpson in Top Gun: Maverick. Hamm told Dish Nation he had been receiving the cake before the sequel to Top Gun.

“I was on the list pre-[Top Gun: Maverick], so I’m very happy,” the Mad Men star revealed.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst starred in the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire alongside Tom Cruise. The Spider-Man actress said she has been receiving the “Cruise Cake” since. “He gives me this cake every Christmas. We call it the Cruise Cake,” Dunst said on the Graham Norton show.

“It’s just this coconut cake. It’s the best coconut cake I’ve ever had in my life,” she added.

Cobie Smulders

Cobie Smulders and Tom Cruise collaborated on the 2016 movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. Smulders, who is popular for playing Agent Maria Hill from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, told Jimmy Fallon in 2019 that she usually leaves the Crusie Cake in her freezer for months.

“It lasts until March. I just slowly chip away at this thing,” Cobie said. Although the Alright Now actress is “not even a big sweets person”, she said she loves Tom Cruise’s coconut cake. “It’s so good,” she added.

Rosie O’Donnell:

Rosie O’Donnell and Tom Cruise are great friends. Cruise appeared on The Rosie O’Donnell Show to promote Jerry Maguire in 1996. O’Donnell was excited to receive the coconut cake in 2021. “Christmas cake has arrived – thank u tommy,” she wrote on Instagram.

Brooke Shields:

Brooke Shields and Tom Cruise worked together in the 1981 film Endless Love. She told People magazine in 2023 that she received the coconut cake for “a good 10-year run”.

“It was from them and Suri, so it was the three of them, and then soon it was no Suri and no Katie and just Tom,” she recalled. “Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday. And then the cake stopped,” she had added.

Shields said she wanted to “get back on that cake list”.