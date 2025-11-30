Zootopia 2 surpasses Avengers Endgame's 6-year record in China; looks to bag $525 million worldwide

Disney's Zootopia 2 beat Avengers: Endgame to earn $104 million from ticket sales in a single day in China. Directed by Jared Bush, the animated buddy cop comedy film is now expected to collect an estimated $525 million or more at the box office worldwide on Sunday, reports Deadline. Zootopia 2 is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

Zootopia 2 beats Avengers: Endgame in China

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde's comeback is a hit in China, where Zootopia 2 is currently the biggest studio film of the year and has the best start for a US film since 2021. In terms of local currency, it surpasses Avengers: Endgame for the highest single-day gross for a Hollywood film in the market, and its astounding Saturday number represents a huge 160 per cent rise over Friday. Avengers: Endgame had collected $100 million at the box office on its opening day in China.

Except for the UK, where Wicked: For Good continues to captivate moviegoers, Zootopia 2 ranked first among the Friday Europe openers. The film achieved the highest animation opening day of 2025 and the third-highest opening day for Walt Disney Animation Studios, after Frozen 2 and Moana.

Also read: Mark Wahlberg’s Flight Risk is now No. 1 movie on HBO Max despite unimpressive theatrical run

Co-directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard on Zootopia 2

Co-directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard told Variety that Zootopia 2 tried to pay homage to horror classics like The Shining and The Silence of the Lambs. Bush said, “We had this idea of these lynxes that were obviously the villains, and it made sense to have this grand manor, and then this giant maze in the back of it.”

Bush also heaped praise on Michael Giacchino’s fitting score. “He took that theme which is so famous, and the second you hear it, you know exactly where you’re at,” he said.

Also read: From Zootopia to Elio: 5 animated films that tackle complex themes for adults

About Zootopia 2

Zootopia 2, which premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on November 13, 2025, was released in the United States on November 26. A sequel to Zootopia (2016), the film features a cast that includes Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, Nate Torrence, Don Lake, Bonnie Hunt, and Jenny Slate. It follows Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, who go undercover to find Gary De'Snake, a new and enigmatic resident of Zootopia.