From Zootopia to Elio: 5 animated films that tackle complex themes for adults

Animated releases over the last decade have shifted sharply away from the idea that the format exists solely for children. Studios are putting out stories that take on heavier themes. Social behaviour, identity, emotional health, and even existential drift. The visuals may look familiar. But the subjects go well beyond the surface. Here are five animated films that tackle complex themes and resonate with adults as well. Zootopia 2 will be out on November 21.(YouTube/Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Zootopia (2016)

Disney’s Zootopia arrived as a bright buddy-cop adventure. But the movie carried a clear commentary on bias, group behaviour, and fear-based narratives. With Zootopia 2 set for a 21 November release, curiosity is building around what new social themes the sequel will approach.

Inside Out (2015)

Pixar’s Inside Out examined emotional transitions directly. The film used memory, depression-coded sadness, and identity shifts as core elements rather than background tools. Many viewers, especially adults, connected with its look at how internal responses shape behaviour during major life changes.

Elio (2025)

Pixar’s Elio continues that pattern. The story follows a boy who is mistaken for Earth’s representative and pulled into an intergalactic setting. The film features themes of belonging, anxiety, and the pressure of expectations. Its focus on uncertainty and self-worth hit home for many adults.

Soul (2020)

Soul moved even further into adult-leaning territory. The film questioned purpose, burnout, and ambition, framing them through a jazz musician whose life is suddenly interrupted. The film was a critique of hustle culture, reminding viewers that life is made of simple, unquantifiable moments.

Turning Red (2022)

Pixar’s Turning Red approached generational pressure and growing up within multiple cultural influences. The story, told through a teenager dealing with abrupt emotional changes, addressed identity, parental expectations, and inherited baggage. The film drew strong adult engagement, particularly among viewers familiar with navigating cultural duality.

Animation is now functioning as a broader storytelling space rather than a category for younger audiences. The titles above show how studios have repositioned the medium. Not by abandoning visual style, but by using it to tackle subjects that resonate across age groups.

FAQs

Are animated films still made only for children?

No. Many recent animated films address themes aimed at adults, including identity, trauma, and social issues.

Which animated films explore mature topics?

Titles such as Zootopia, Inside Out, Soul, Turning Red, and the upcoming Elio examine adult-focused themes.

Why are more adults connecting with animated films today?

Studios increasingly use animation to present complex emotional and societal topics through accessible storytelling.

Is animation considered a genre or a medium?

Animation is a medium, not a genre, allowing filmmakers to tell stories across all categories and age groups.