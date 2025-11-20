Vince Gill honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at CMA Awards 2025 in Nashville

Vince Gill on Wednesday, November 19, received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the CMA Awards 2025. Before Gill accepted the honor, a musical tribute featured Brandi Carlile and Patty Loveless performing on Gill’s single “When I Call Your Name,” Variety reported. Vince Gill accepts the lifetime achievement award during the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards.(George Walker IV/Invision/AP)

The latest honor adds another marker to a musical career that spans five decades.

The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award was introduced in 2012 and has been given to several major country names over the years. The list includes Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Alan Jackson and, last year, George Strait.

Vince Gill honored at CMA Awards 2025

Gill, 68, was introduced by last year’s recipient, George Strait.

While accepting the honor, Gill opened his remarks joking that he was “pretty confident” being the “only one that's ever won this award that's never smoked any weed,” People magazine reported.

The joke briefly lightened the tone before he shifted to a nod to Willie Nelson, calling him a friend of 50 years and someone whose openness toward family has remained a defining trait.

From there, Gill moved through the groups that shaped his career. The CMA team who once trusted him with 12 straight years of hosting duties, the Grand Ole Opry circle, his road and management crews, and finally, his own family.

He mentioned each of his children by name and added a quick aside about his youngest daughter’s boyfriend, also a guitarist. He ended with a short tribute to his wife, Amy Grant, calling her the “kindest soul” he has known.

Vince Gill’s decades-long career

“He’s a true trailblazer, one who gives back to the community,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “Vince embodies the very best of what Country Music stands for.”

CMA records show Gill has picked up 22 Grammys and still holds the CMA Song of the Year record with four wins. Other CMA recognitions followed over the years include the Irving Waugh Award of Excellence in 2014 and the CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award in 2017.

Vince Gill and his long list of milestones

Gill joined the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Country Music Hall of Fame two years later. A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame followed after that.

This year, he rolled out a new EP series, 50 Years from Home, marking his five decades in the business. The opening release, I Gave You Everything I Had, came out on October 17.

With this award, Gill joins a list of country legends whose work remains foundational to the genre. The CMA’s tribute signals his ongoing impact as he enters his sixth decade in music.

FAQs

What award did Vince Gill receive at the 2025 CMA Awards?

He was presented with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Why was Vince Gill chosen for the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award?

The CMA recognized his five decades of work, influence, and contributions to country music.

How many CMA Awards has Vince Gill won?

He is an 18-time CMA Award winner, including a record four Song of the Year honors.