CMA Awards 2025: Everything to know as Nashville gets ready for country music’s biggest night

The 59th Annual Country Music Awards (CMA) is finally here. Every year, the CMA Awards come together through the votes of more than seven thousand members of the Country Music Association. It is a huge pool of people working inside the business - writers, musicians, producers, radio folks - all deciding on who deserves a nod. The association itself has been around since 1958, back when it became the first trade group built specifically to support and push a single genre of music. Sarah Trahern and Lainey Wilson during The 59th Annual CMA Awards Press Conference at Bridgestone Arena on November 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The very first CMA Awards show took place in 1967. A year later, it landed its first national broadcast on NBC, and it has been going on ever since. In 2006, the show shifted over to ABC, and it’s stayed there ever since.

When and where to watch

The CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on Wednesday, November 19, at 8 pm ET on ABC. Fans who miss it live can catch it the next day on Hulu. Even Good Morning America (GMA) will give an early look at the ceremony during Wednesday’s broadcast, followed by another segment on Thursday recapping the night.

Lainey Wilson returns as host

Lainey Wilson is back as host for the second straight year. ABC pointed out in its release that Wilson - the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and a six-time nominee this year - will also give a major performance.

GMA also confirmed it will air a behind-the-scenes look with Wilson before the show kicks off.

Performers, presenters and nominees

A long list of performers has been locked in for the occasion. Ella Langley brings 'Ella Langley brings 'Choosin' Texas',' Megan Moroney takes on '6 Months Later,' and Tucker Wetmore handles 'Wind Up Missin’ You.' Zach Top will perform 'Guitar.' Stephen Wilson Jr. will perform a version of 'Stand By Me.' BigXthaPlug joins Luke Combs for 'Pray Hard,' while Shaboozey pairs with Wilson for 'Took A Walk.'

More names are in the lineup, including Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Little Big Town, Patty Loveless, Keith Urban, and others.

Presenters announced include Elizabeth Hurley, Steve Martin, Lady A, Ne-Yo, Jordan Davis, and GMA co-anchor Lara Spencer.

Nominee lists stretch across categories, with Langley, Shaboozey, Top, Wetmore, and Wilson in the new artist of the year. Entertainer of the year features Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Wilson.

Country legend Vince Gill receives this year’s CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award with a tribute performance set for the show.

The red carpet opens at 5 pm ET, with ABC’s On The Red Carpet streaming on CMAAwards.com, OnTheRedCarpet.com, and ABC’s connected TV apps across Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku. The special will also simulcast across ABC affiliates from 5–8 pm ET.

FAQs

Who is hosting the 2025 CMA Awards?

Lainey Wilson returns as host for the second year.

When do the CMA Awards air?

They air live on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Where can viewers stream the event?

The show streams on Hulu the next day.