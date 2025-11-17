Dolly Parton accepts Honorary Oscar, says she’s been ‘blessed beyond dreams’

Dolly Parton was not physically present during the Governors Awards this year, but her words filled the room anyway. The 79-year-old superstar accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through a video message from her Nashville home, holding her first-ever Oscar - a golden statue she called both “a great honour” and “a blessing of a lifetime.” Dolly Parton appears on screen as she is honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 16, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Parton has been nominated twice for Best Original Song, so the moment carried the weight of a long career finally circling back with something new. She opened with the story she always returns to: growing up in a house packed with 12 kids. “Now, that alone teaches you how important sharing is,” she said. Her parents did not have much, but they gave anyway, and that was the example she chased, as per Variety.

Dolly Parton spoke of her life and the people who shaped her

“I’ve tried my whole life to live by their example and I’ve been blessed more than I ever dreamed possible,” she said. She looked down at the Oscar in her hands, adding, “It’s an honour just to be considered … I don’t take this kind of thing lightly.”

Then came the part that sounded most like Dolly - the gentle push toward doing better. “It makes me want to dream up new ways to help lift people up. Isn’t that what we’re supposed to be here for?" she asked.

Her statue was presented live by her “good buddy” Lily Tomlin, her 9 to 5 co-star, during the Academy’s 16th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise and Wynn Thomas also received Honorary Oscars.

Dolly Parton's legacy of music, philanthropy and relentless energy

Parton’s resume stretches far past country hits. She founded the Dollywood Foundation in 1988, then launched Imagination Library in 1995 - a book program that has now delivered 285 million books to children under five.

She also appeared on the cover of People this week to promote her new book, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, reflecting on a life spent in constant motion. “I have just been going so fast my whole life,” she said. She never had children and admitted the pace felt like its own trade-off, but she is grateful she watched so many dreams come true.

Her daily routine? She informed she starts at 3 am, wears heels at home “to reach my cabinets!” and keeps a little makeup on - just in case someone drops by.

A source close to her said she is recovering well after recent health issues forced her to delay her Las Vegas residency. “Dolly is getting better every day,” the source said, adding that she is already decorating for the holidays.

