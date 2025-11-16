Dolly Parton reveals she still wakes up at 3am and wears heels at home

Dolly Parton is letting fans into her private world. In an interview with People, the 79-year-old music icon reveals that she still wakes up at 3 AM, sometimes even earlier. She says these early hours are when she feels most peaceful and connected. Dolly Parton shares her 3 a.m. routine, at-home style habits, and how she’s healing after a tough year(REUTERS)

“That’s when I do all my spiritual work, my prayers and my dreaming,” she explains. She adds that she enjoys the time when the world is silent: “When all the energies of the world have kind of died down.”

Parton believes this habit comes from her late father, Robert, who was a tobacco farmer and always up before sunrise. “I’m like my dad,” she says. “And the older you get, the earlier you wake up.” She also admits that she doesn't need much sleep and jokes that she doesn’t want to miss anything.

Dolly Parton wears heels at home

When Dolly is not performing, she spends her days cooking, reading, and spending time with her family. But she still likes to look presentable, even when she is home alone.

She laughs as she explains why she keeps her heels on indoors: “I’m short, I got to reach my cabinets!” She also puts on light makeup and styles her hair because she never knows if someone might drop by or if a repair person may need to visit the house.

Although wigs are a signature part of her look, she says she doesn’t always wear them at home. “I like to pull my hair up a little bit,” she says, showing that she has a more relaxed side, too.

A difficult year and a slow recovery

Parton has been taking extra time for herself after a challenging year. She lost her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean, in March. During her grief, she admits she did not pay proper attention to her own health.

In September, she cancelled a public appearance due to a kidney stone-related infection. Later, she postponed her Las Vegas residency from December 2025 to September 2026 to focus on getting better.

A source close to the star says she is improving: “Dolly is getting better every day.” Friends and family have been spending time with her, and in true Dolly fashion, she has already started decorating for the holidays, her favourite season.

Parton is also reflecting on her decades-long career in her new book, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, which shares stories of her time in the spotlight and the moments that shaped her into the global icon she is today.

FAQs

1. Why does Dolly Parton wake up at 3 a.m.?

Dolly wakes up early to spend quiet time praying, thinking, and doing her “spiritual work” before the world gets busy.

2. Why did Dolly postpone her Las Vegas residency?

She postponed the show from December 2025 to September 2026 so she could recover from a kidney-stone related infection and focus on her health after her husband’s death.