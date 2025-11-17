Why did Yungblud cancel the remainder of the tour dates? Musician gives crucial update

Musician Yungblud has canceled the remainder of his tour on the advice of doctors following concerning test results. During a break from performing, the singer, born Dominic Richard Harrison, underwent routine medical testing, but elevated readings prompted his medical team to advise him to pause his tour. Musician Yungblud has canceled his tour on medical advice after concerning test results. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid(REUTERS)

Yungblud explains the tour cancellation

The British rocker shared the news with his fans on his Instagram stories on Saturday. He shared, “This year has been truly unbelievable and I feel so lucky and honored from everything that has happened.” Yungblud continued, “This week when I got home off the road, and went to have some tests done (like I usually do) and my voice and blood tests have raised some concerns,” as reported by Fox News.

While he did not share any specific details, Yungblud said the concerns were serious enough that his doctors insisted that he halt his tour immediately. “I have been ordered by my doctor to take a break from touring until the end of the year,” he told his fans on social media.

His upcoming shows in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, Mexico City, and across Latin America have been officially canceled. Refunds are already being issued, and he even shared a link for fans to sign up for a special gift as a thank you for their support, as reported by TMZ.

Yungblud promises fans to come back stronger

Yungblud admitted he often pushes himself to the limit, sometimes to the point of exhaustion, but said doctors have warned that continuing at this pace could cause lasting damage. He shared, “It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself to the ground. But this time I've been told I have to take it seriously and I can't f**k around.”

He added, "I just want you to know that this is so hard for me to do, but I promise I will make it up to you," he wrote. “USA, I will see you next year. It's gonna be unbelievable. I can't wait,” ending his message on a hopeful note for fans.