Did Marjorie Taylor Greene just take U-turn amid Trump fallout? ‘Hope to make up’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed her hope that she and President Donald Trump can reconcile despite their intense public dispute regarding the allegations against accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) and US President Donald Trump(AFP)

“I certainly hope that we can make up,” Greene stated during an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on November 17, when questioned about the potential for a collaborative future between her and the president.

She, however, stressed that she represents her own views, adding that core tenets of her faith as a Christian is “forgiveness.”

Also Read: Did journalist Landon Thomas Jr receive juicy photos of Trump from Epstein? Here's why he was fired from NY Times

MTG emphasis on loyalty to Trump, but vows support to rape victims

Greene remarked that she was previously one of Trump's foremost supporters in the Make America Great Again initiative. However, their division arises as she advocates for the House to vote in favor of disclosing all government documents related to Epstein. The Trump administration has obstructed release of Epstein documents, contradicting a campaign commitment, and now describes the matter as a hoax.

“I stand with rape victims. I stand with children who are in terrible sex abuse situations, and I stand with survivors of trafficking and those that are trapped in in sex trafficking, and I will not apologize for that,” Greene told CNN.

“I believe the country deserves transparency in these files, and I don't believe that that rich, powerful people should be protected if they have if they have done anything wrong, and so I'm standing with the women,” she said.

Also Read: Bill Clinton breaks silence on Epstein probe amid ‘blowing Bubba’ buzz, ‘These emails prove…’

What is in Epstein files? MTG reacts

During the discussion, CNN anchor Dana Bash cited Greene's post on X, where the legislator stated that the exchange “really makes you wonder what is in those files.”

“Are you suggesting there's something in the Epstein files that President Trump does not want Americans to see?” Bash questioned Greene. Trump has consistently rejected allegations of misconduct in his connection with Epstein. The two had a significant falling out in the 2000s.

Greene observed that Virginia Giuffre, who has alleged extensive abuse by Epstein, mentioned in her newly published book that she encountered Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where he “couldn’t have been friendlier, telling me it was fantastic that I was there.”