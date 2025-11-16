Search
Trump withdraws support for Marjorie Taylor Greene, says she went 'far left'

ANI |
Updated on: Nov 16, 2025 02:14 pm IST

Greene claimed Trump is going after her "hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next week's vote to release the Epstein files".

US President Donald Trump has said he is withdrawing his support for Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling the lawmaker a "lunatic" and accusing her of going "far left".

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 14, 2025 shows then former US President and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) speaking during the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention in Chicago, Illinois, on July 31, 2024 and US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) holding a press conference to call for the dismissal of Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 15, 2021.. US President Donald Trump said on November 14, 2025 that he was pulling his endorsement for key ally Marjorie Taylor Greene after a string of disagreements, calling the hard-right lawmaker a "ranting lunatic." "I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene," Trump said on Truth Social. "All I see �Wacky� Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!" (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI and JIM WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

In a post on his Truth Social platform late on Friday, Trump said, "I am withdrawing my support and endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the great state of Georgia."

The US leader, labelling Greene "wacky", said all the lawmaker did was "COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN", despite his "record achievements" in office.

Greene, a member of the House of Representatives, has long been a reliable ally and fierce defender of Trump, even sporting a Make America Great Again (MAGA) baseball hat at Former US President Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address, Al Jazeera reported.

But in recent months, she has taken positions at odds with the White House and her fellow Republicans, including criticising them during the just-ended federal government shutdown, saying the Trump administration needed a plan to help people set to lose health insurance subsidies as part of planned cuts.

More notably, Greene has also become a vocal campaigner for transparency and the full release of files related to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - a recurrent scandal that continues to engulf Trump, as per Al Jazeera.

Greene responded to Trump's announcement on Friday with screenshots of a text message she sent the president about the Epstein case, claiming it "sent him over the edge".

"It's astonishing really how hard he's fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level," she wrote on X.

"Most Americans wish he would fight this hard to help the forgotten men and women of America who are fed up with foreign wars and foreign causes, are going broke trying to feed their families, and are losing hope of ever achieving the American dream," she said.

Greene also claimed Trump is going after her "hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next week's vote to release the Epstein files".

