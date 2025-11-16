Jasmine Crockett reacts to MTG-Trump fallout, offers her Granny's advice, ‘I told you…’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) commented on the ongoing conflict between President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), offering a message that, in its own manner, was supportive towards the right-wing congresswoman. Rep. Jasmine Crockett reached out to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during Greene's conflict with Trump,(AFP)

“This almost feels like a moment where Marge should phone a friend…” Crockett wrote on X.

“I’m here for you girl… I told you not to trust him… all he cares about is HIMself (and protecting pedos) he never loved you. My granny always said ‘be with the man that loves you more than you love him.’ Trust me, sis, you are better off without him,” she added.

Crockett concluded her post saying, “The GWORLS are fighting!”— referring to a slang often used for “girls” on social media platforms.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, several people commented on Crockett's post, with many reminding her bitter past equation with Greene.

“You hate MTG. I’ve seen the ugly things you said to her,” one person said.

“LOL you acting like you haven’t talked mad shit about her but now ya wanna be friends?” another commented.

“Oh yeah you can depend on these people Marge , jump right in 🤣😂🤣😂,” a third person quipped.

“God you’re so ghetto. Of course you’re acting but still,” one more chimed in.

Crockett and Greene past equation

Crockett's comments followed Trump's public withdrawal of his support to Greene. The US President accused her of leaning “Far Left” and expressing excessive complaints. Greene, on her side, has asserted that the President's true issue lies with her ongoing demand for the government to disclose documents pertaining to the deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Crockett and Greene have not been allies historically. The two have been prominent adversaries in Congress since the previous year, when Greene blasted Crockett's “fake eyelashes,” prompting the Democrat to retaliate with a remark about what she described as Greene's “bleach blonde, poorly built, masculine physique.”