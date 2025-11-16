Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman has denied claims that he was looking at porn on a flight. Photos that went viral showed him looking at racy images on his iPad, but he has now blamed his X algorithm and Elon Musk. Brad Sherman row: Democratic Rep. blames Elon Musk for racy photos on his device(Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Sherman spoke out after a fellow passenger took photos of him looking at steamy photos. The X account ‘Dear White Starrers’ shared the photos, captioning the post, “Why did California Congressman Brad Sherman feel it was appropriate to look at porn on his iPad during a flight today? His district deserves better representation than this!!”

However, Sherman pointed his finger at Musk on Saturday, November 15, accusing the Tesla boss and xAI owner of flooding his feed with such snaps.

Brad Sherman responds

“This was nothing more than scrolling through Twitter — and unfortunately Elon Musk has ruined the Twitter algorithm to give people content that they don’t ask for or subscribe to,” a spokesperson for the 71-year-old lawmaker told the New York Post.

Sherman, a Los Angeles native, told Punchbowl News that the photos appeared on his ‘For You’ feed, which is an algorithm-driven stream of recommended content. He denied looking at porn.

“If you have to fly across the country, you look at a lot of stuff on your tablet,” Sherman said.

“I must’ve looked at more than 1,000 posts,” he said, adding, “If I see a picture of a woman, might I look at it longer than a sunset? Yeah.”

The photos Sherman was seen looking at were of women in scant clothing. On being asked by the outlet if the content was appropriate to look at openly while on a plane, Sherman shot back, “Is it pornography? I don’t think Elon Musk thinks so. Is it appropriate? No.”