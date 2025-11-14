Elon Musk reacts to his son saying ‘my dad invented the car fart’ with a single emoji

Shivon Zilis, who has four children with Elon Musk, shared a post about their eldest’s remark on Tesla’s feature that used to make fart and goat noises. Musk reacted to the post with an emoji. In addition to Elon Musk, Maye Musk also reacted to Shivon Zilis’ post. (AFP)

“Eldest son, as excitedly as I’ve ever heard him: ‘Hey! Hey! Did you know my dad invented the car fart???’,” Zilis tweeted. She shares four children with Musk. Twins Strider and Azure, daughter Arcadia and son Seldon Lycurgus.

Elon Musk reacted to the post with a fire emoticon. Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, also shared her reaction. She reposted Zilis’ tweet and shared it with laughing out loud and heart emoticons.

Take a look at the post:

An individual commented, “So sweet. Children are innocent in ways adults have long forgotten. Maybe that’s why so many grown-ups find comfort in them as if holding a child lets them hold their own old wounds again.” Another added, “Of course! It's Elon Musk's most revolutionary invention. That's for sure.”

A third posted, “My kids love it, wife, not so much.” A fourth wrote, “That was a historic advancement that brought great joy to so many lives across the globe. May his name be ever praised.”

What was the Boombox feature?

It was a feature by the EV maker that allowed the drivers to play preset, fart or goat sounds, or custom sounds, from an external speaker in the moving vehicle.

In 2022, Tesla recalled over 500,000 vehicles in the USA due to a decision by federal regulators that the feature could increase the risk of a collision. Musk wasn’t happy with the decision and blamed “fun police” for the recall.