Elon Musk is obsessed with developing ‘racy’ AI chatbot Ani: Report claims

Elon Musk’s latest obsession and the project he is super focused on is reportedly Ani, an artificial intelligence girlfriend created by his AI company xAI. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), he oversaw the development and design of the racy chatbot. Elon Musk xAI's chatbot Ani's adult mode feature has raised concerns. (AFP)

What is 'Ani' and why has it been made?

Grok has an answer for it. According to the AI chatbot, it is an “AI companion feature introduced by xAI.” It is a “3D animated, anime-inspired character resembling Misa Amane from Death Note.”

Ani reportedly features an affection system, voice and visual options, and accessibility features. Ani also features an NSFW mode, which has raised concerns about exposing young users to inappropriate content.

Employees' data used to train Ani?

Elon Musk reportedly aims for xAI’s Grok to become the world’s most popular AI, and Ani was created to help boost user numbers. On Grok’s iOS app, Ani's description reads, “I’m your little sweet delight.”

A company lawyer, Lily Lim, stated that this new avatar of Grok would require biometric data from employees for training, reported WSJ. It was done to help teach the chatbot “how to act and appear like human beings during conversations.”

The employees reportedly worked as AI tutors. They were made to sign “a perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive, sub-licensable, royalty-free license” before training under which they had to “use, reproduce and distribute their faces and voices.” It was a part of a confidential project called “Project Skippy.”

Were there concerns?

One employee reportedly worried that her face could be used in a deepfake if xAI sells the data; another employee expressed concern about the opt-out option.

“If you have any concerns with regards to the project, you’re welcome to reach out to any of the [points of contact] listed on the second slide,” the project leader reportedly replied.

However, after a week, the employees received a notice titled “AI Tutor’s Role in Advancing xAI’s Mission.” It informed employees that “AI Tutors will actively participate in gathering or providing data, such as…recording audio or participating in video sessions.” Ani, an avatar Musk promoted, was launched in mid-July.