How Elon Musk responded when Maye Musk’s nephew asked for a ‘family discount’ on Tesla: ‘Every owner is…’

Maye Musk, in a post shared, wrote about how her son Elon Musk reacted when one of her relatives asked for a “family discount” on a Tesla car. She shared her tweet hours before the Tesla shareholders meeting, where, later, Elon Musk’s $1 trillion pay package was passed with 75% support. Maye Musk’s first Tesla, which Elon Musk gifted her. (AFP, X/@mayemusk)

“My nephew asked if he can get a family discount. Elon said, every owner is family, so… no,” Maye Musk wrote. She also shared a picture of her Tesla, which Elon Musk bought for her and paid full price. “Throwback Thursday. Me, with my first Tesla that Elon Musk bought for me many years ago. He paid full price.”

“I can’t believe how many Tesla owners are in Austin today. They are having so much fun meeting each other,” she added. The event took place at the Tesla factory in Austin.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Being an owner has been more than I dreamed! My Tesla drives me (literally!)” Another added, “The Tesla community vibe in Austin today is unreal. From ‘no family discounts’ to a global family of owners — that’s legacy.”

A third commented, “I can't believe Elon thinks I'm family!!” A fourth wrote, “I have the identical model. Every single option and upgrade. Love it! Love your son! Thank you!”

Elon Musk’s $1 trillion pay package:

Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire if he fulfills the targets set at the shareholder's meeting. His estimated net worth, as reported by Forbes, is $491.4 billion.

To earn his pay package, Elon Musk needs to increase Tesla's market capitalisation from $1.5 trillion to $8.5 trillion within the next 10 years. As the EV maker’s CEO, he should sell 12 million more cars and 10 million autonomous driving subscriptions.