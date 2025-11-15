Billie Eilish slams Elon Musk, calls him ‘pathetic’ in furious post as Tesla boss moves closer to trillionaire status

Billie Eilish took another dig at Elon Musk in a sharp Instagram Story that reignited her criticism of the ultra-rich. The singer shared a graphic from My Voice, My Choice - an activist group that broke down how Musk’s staggering fortune could be used to tackle some of the world’s biggest crises. Their claims were blunt: $40 billion a year could end world hunger by 2030, and $1–2 billion annually could protect every one of the 10,443 critically endangered species. Billie Eilish had earlier announced that she would give away $11.5 million from her global Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to charity.(AFP)

Eilish echoed the sentiment but stripped away the polite parts. She called Musk a “f*** pathetic p**** b coward” for keeping his wealth locked away, The Independent reported. The story disappeared after 24 hours.

Also read: Yo Yo Honey Singh sets February 2026 start for My Story World Tour with grand arena concert in Dubai

Billie Eilish’s criticism has been building for weeks

This was not out of nowhere. The Independent stated that Eilish took a similar swing at billionaires at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards last month. Standing in a room filled with industry heavyweights, she said, “We’re in a time right now where the world feels really dark and people need empathy and help more than ever - especially in our country. If you have money, it’d be great to use it for good - maybe give some to people who need it.”

She followed it with a jab wrapped in sarcasm: “I love you all, but there are a few people here with a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.” The line drew laughs, and a few raised eyebrows, especially since Mark Zuckerberg was in the room.

Eilish also revealed that she planned to donate $11.5 million from her global Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to charities focused on climate issues and hunger relief.

Also read: The Odyssey first look: Here’s which roles Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Mia Goth play in Christopher Nolan’s next

Elon Musk’s pay package puts him on trillionaire track

Musk’s wealth jumped back into the spotlight last week after Tesla shareholders approved a trillion-dollar compensation plan. Seventy-five per cent of shareholers backed the deal, and the move kept Musk from walking away - which he threatened to do if the package did not go through.

He currently sits at the top of the world’s richest list, a position he first claimed in 2021 after overtaking Jeff Bezos. He has been bumped off a few times, most recently by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, but the new approval puts him on a path no one else has reached.

FAQs

What sparked Billie Eilish’s comments?

Her Instagram Story shared an activist group’s breakdown of how Musk’s wealth could address global crises.

What did she call Elon Musk?

She referred to him as a “f***g pathetic p***y b coward.”

What donation did Eilish announce recently?

She said she would donate $11.5 million from her world tour to charity.

How close is Musk to becoming a trillionaire?

Tesla shareholders approved a trillion-dollar pay package, positioning him toward that milestone.