The Odyssey first look: Here’s which roles Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Mia Goth play in Christopher Nolan’s next

The first look of The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Greek poet Homer’s epic of the same name, is out now. In an exclusive chat with Empire magazine, the first look at Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Mia Goth’s characters was revealed. Matt Damon plays the lead in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, the film chronicles his decade-long efforts to get back home after the Trojan War. The film is set to hit theatres on July 17, 2026.

The Odyssey first look

Tom Holland plays the role of Telemachus, the son of Odysseus. The poster shows the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor in armour, with a serious expression on his face.

Anne Hathaway, who had worked with Christopher Nolan in The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar earlier, is set to play Odysseus’ wife, Penelope. Mia Goth of Frankenstein fame will essay the role of Melantho, one of Penelope’s maids.

The poster shows Anne Hathaway gazing into the distance. She has a bow in her hand while Mia Goth stands a few feet behind her. While The Devil Wears Prada actor is dressed in a rich blue dress with a red sash in the middle and jewellery, Goth is shown in a plain brown outfit without any adornments.

Christopher Nolan on The Odyssey

Recently, the Dark Knight director revealed that he had shot over two million feet of film for the project. According to Kodak, a foot of 65mm film costs $1.50, meaning Nolan’s The Odyssey used around $3 million worth of film, Variety calculated. The movie has been entirely on IMAX, which uses more film than the standard 35 mm cameras. As per The Guardian, Nolan has shot around 100 hours of raw footage for The Odyssey.

Talking to Empire magazine about The Odyssey’s 91-day shoot, Nolan said the experience was “pretty primal.” He revealed that the crew had even shot in open seas to accurately depict the scale of the character’s arduous journey. “We got the cast who play the crew of Odysseus’ ship out there on the real waves, in the real places. And yeah, it’s vast and terrifying and wonderful and benevolent, as the conditions shift. We really wanted to capture how hard those journeys would have been for people. And the leap of faith that was being made in an unmapped, uncharted world,” the director explained.

The Odyssey star cast

Apart from Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Mia Goth, The Odyssey also stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal. This will be Christopher Nolan’s 13th film and his first project after the Oscar-winning biopic Oppenheimer.

FAQs

When will The Odyssey release?

The film will be out in theatres on July 17, 2026.

Who plays the role of Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s film?

Matt Damon plays the role of the Greek hero.

What role does Tom Holland play in The Odyssey?

He essays the role of Telemachus, the son of Odysseus.