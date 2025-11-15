Paris Jackson reacts after petition against father Michael Jackson’s estate partially struck down: ‘Will continue to…’

Paris Jackson’s battle against the executors handling her father’s estate hit a roadblock after a court order stated that she was responsible for paying a part of the estate’s attorneys’ fees, People magazine reported. Los Angeles Referee Mitchell L. Beckloff, a retired judge, partially struck down Jackson’s petition. He ruled in favor of executors John Branca and John McClain with regards to some of the claims made by Paris over late pop legend Michael Jackson’s estate. Paris Jackson's plea against father Michael Jackson's estate was partially struck down by a judge.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Paris Jackson’s case against Michael Jackson’s estate

As per Entertainment Weekly, Paris Jackson had accused her father’s estate of making payments to attorneys “on account”, meaning the layers were paid before formal court approval was obtained for the same. Her petition asked the court to revisit a 2010 order allowing the estate’s executors to do so.

According to People, the petition lodged by Paris tried to force the executors to “file petitions for orders allowing or authorizing payment of compensation for attorneys and reimbursement of costs … for the years 2019 (through) 2023 within 90 days."

In her filing, Paris accused the estate of operating with a lack of oversight and making irregular payments, including what she said were non-contractual gifts of $250,000 and $125,000 to counsel.

People reported that the motion to strike parts of the filing did not dispute the alleged payments. It actually targeted Paris' objections regarding the substance and timing of the Estate’s filings before the probate court.

While not all of the 27-year-old’s petition was struck down, Referee Beckloff ruled that McClain and Branca are "entitled to an award of attorneys' fees."

Paris Jackson’s statement on court ruling

The musician’s spokesperson told People, “This order is limited to minor procedural issues and does not change the facts: the pattern of behavior displayed by the executors and their attorneys raises significant red flags, and Paris will continue working to ensure her family is treated fairly. We will be submitting an updated filing shortly.”

Michael Jackson’s estate continues to be a hotly contested legal entity since the King of Pop’s demise in 2009. At the time of his death, Jackson had a debt of $500 million, with some of it in default. The executors have argued in their filings that they transformed Jackson’s estate into “a powerhouse and a force in the music business today.”

The estate has the responsibility of adjudicating cases accusing Jackson of sexual abuse.

Timing of the court case

The decision comes on the heels of the teaser trailer release of Michael, a musical biopic on Michael Jackon. The trailer broke records, garnering over 116 million views in 24 hours.

Starring the pop legend’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead, Michael will be released on April 24, 2026. The estate has faced criticism for backing the project. Paris Jackson had slammed the script as "dishonest" and "filled with inaccuracies" after reading a draft, EW reported.

FAQs

What happened to Paris Jackson’s court case against her father’s estate?

A judge ruled that she would have to pay part of the attorney fees.

What did Paris Jackson accuse the estate executors of?

The musician said there was a lack of oversight in terms of payments to lawyers.

What did Paris Jackson's team say after the verdict?

They claimed that the order was limited to procedural issues and added that another updated filing would be submitted shortly.