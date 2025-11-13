Richard Gere opens up about new life in Spain with wife Alejandra Silva and children: ‘Lot less stressed than…’

Richard Gere, 76, relocated to Spain with his family in 2024. At the DOC NYC Visionaries Tribute Luncheon on November 12, the Runaway Bride star opened up about his new life in Europe with wife Alejandra Silva, 42, in an interview with People magazine. Richard Gere relocated to Spain with wife Alejandra Silva and children in 2024.(REUTERS)

Richard Gere praises Spanish culture

Richard Gere said his wife, Alejandra Silva, who is a Spanish publicist and political activist, is having the time of her life in Spain. “My wife is so happy in Spain, so that's the best part of that,” Gere told the news outlet.

He added that Alejandra has a “wonderful family” and “wonderful friends”. The Final Analysis star said he finds Spanish people “very warm and very open”.

“A lot less stressed than what you find here in the US,” he continued.

According to the 76-year-old, there is a “very open joy” about Spanish culture. The Pretty Woman star, who also lauded Spanish food, said there was something about Latin cultures that “just understand life in a different way” than in the US.

Richard Gere’s new fulfilment

Although the actor seemed smitten with life in Spain, he admitted that he missed New York’s energy. “Of course, it's very addictive,” Gere said.

He told Elle España in January this year that he found new “fulfilment” since relocating to Europe with his wife and children.

"You are seeing us in our momentum. We are happier than ever," Gere told the outlet. During the chat, Richard Gere said he admired Alejandra Silva’s “open-mindedness and her genuine sense of gratitude”.

In her response, Alejandra Silva said she and Gere shared the “same values”. “We see the world in the same way,” added Silva. She told the outlet that she believes she and Gere were “united by the karma of our past lives”.

FAQs

When did Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva tie the knot?

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva got married in April 2018.

What is the age gap between Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva?

There is a 34-year age gap between Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva.

When did Richard Gere relocate to Spain?

Richard Gere relocated to Spain in 2024.

What does Alejandra Silva do?

Alejandra Silva is a Spanish publicist and political activist.