Richard Gere recalls working with Diane Keaton, says she was a ‘real person’

Richard Gere recently discussed working with Diane Keaton, who died of pneumonia on October 11 at the age of 79. He called her “sweet” and “gentle.” The duo first co-starred in Looking For Mr. Goodbar in 1977 and then in the 2023 film Maybe I Do. Richard Gere pays heartfelt tribute to Diane Keaton, recalls how they “took care of each other”(REUTERS)

Richard Gere on Diane Keaton

Richard Gere said that he had not met Diane in recent years. “Obviously, I think about her now. We made a film a few years ago, too. I hadn't seen her in a long time,” Gere said during Thursday's appearance on the Today show. He reminisced that Looking For Mr. Goodbar was a tough film, and he and Diane took care of each other. He applauded her for her authentic self as well.

“That was a difficult film, this very kind of raw, sexual film. And she’s pretty shy and skittish. And I was, too. That was my second film, and we kind of took care of each other, getting through these kinds of challenging physical scenes with each other,” Gere explained. “But I remember how sweet and gentle she was and how real. I think anyone who’s ever worked with her will say, ‘This is a real person.’”

Also read: Diane Keaton’s cause of death revealed: Here's how Godfather actress, 79, died

A look at Richard Gere and Diane Keaton’s films

Looking for Mr. Goodbar was helmed by Richard Brooks and was based on the life of Roseann Quinn, who was killed by a random stranger, as per Collider. Diane and Gere were both applauded for their respective roles.

Maybe I do, released in 2023, starred Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, William H. Macy, alongside veterans Diane and Richard. The film was helmed by Michael Jacobs.

FAQs:

What is Diane Keaton's cause of death?

The cause of Diane Keaton’s death is pneumonia.

How many films have Richard Gere and Diane Keaton starred in?

Richard Gere and Diane Keaton have starred together in two films.

When did Maybe I Do release?

Maybe I Do was released in 2023.