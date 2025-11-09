Michael trailer gets over 100 million views, sets record for most-viewed musical biopic promo

The response to Michael Jackson’s upcoming biopic has proved that the ‘King of Pop’ is still ruling over hearts. The trailer of Michael, produced by Lionsgate, raked up 116.2 million views worldwide in just 24 hours after its launch. Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, will play the lead role in the biopic.(YouTube/Universal Pictures UK)

This makes it the most-viewed trailer for a music biopic in history, Collider informs. That is not all – it is also the most views a trailer by Lionsgate has had in the first 24 hours after its launch. The previous record-holder, the trailer of John Wick: Chapter 4, was left behind by a gap of 50 percent in just the first six hours of the Michael trailer being online.

“People have been waiting a long time for this,” Lionsgate’s group chair, Adam Fogelson, said. “I think people are stunned with Jaafar [Jackson’s] performance,” he added.

How Michael’s trailer stacks up to other musical biopics

The popularity of Michael's trailer is way ahead of any comparable trailer launch. As per Collider, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour promo had 96.1 million views, Bob Marley: One Love had 60.1 million, Bohemian Rhapsody had 57.6 million, and the trailer of A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic, had 47.2 million views.

What to expect from Michael?

Starring Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, the biopic on the late pop superstar is being directed by Antoine Fuqua. It is being produced by Graham King. The screenplay for Michael has been penned by John Logan, who has three Oscar nominations to his credit.

The movie is set to release on April 24 next year. Alongside Jaafar, other cast members playing famous characters include Nia Long (Katherine Jackson), Colman Domingo (Joe Jackson) and Miles Teller (John Branca).

Who is Jaafar Jackson?

Jaafar Jackson is the son of Michael’s brother, Jermaine Jackson. The 29-year-old actor is seen in the trailer enacting some of the most famous moments from his late uncle’s on-screen life, like the Thriller music video, as per news.com.au.

In the video, the voice of Kendrick Sampson, playing Michael’s producer Quincy Jones, is heard saying, “I know you’ve been waiting a long time for this. The tracks are made. The songs are ready. Let’s take it from the top.”

The stage is set, fans are ready, now it is time for Michael to come alive on the big screen.

FAQs

What is the name of Michael Jackson’s biopic?

Michael is the name of the King of Pop’s biopic.

Who is producing the biopic?

Graham King is the producer of Michael.

Who is playing Michael Jackson?

The late musician’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play Michael Jackson.