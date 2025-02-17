Miles Teller opens up about filming Michael Jackson biopic at king of pop's Neverland ranch: ‘It was wild’

Hollywood actor Miles Teller has revealed that a portion of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic was filmed at the infamous Neverland Ranch, a site closely tied to the late pop icon's legacy. While appearing on popular American talk show Watch What Happens Live recently, Teller, known for his roles in Whiplash and Top Gun: Maverick, shared that the production team worked at the notorious California estate, which was once home to Jackson’s personal amusement park. Miles Teller plays the role of Michael Jackson's lawyer John Branca in the upcoming biopic

“I play John Branca, his entertainment lawyer. We filmed at Neverland, it was wild,” Teller told Andy Cohen, the host of the show.

For the uninitiated, the ranch is central to allegations made by choreographer Wade Robson, who accused Jackson of sexual abuse during his childhood at the property. These claims were brought to light in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland. While Jackson had vacated the property in 2005, Teller mentioned that it had been purchased by someone else by the time of filming. “Somebody else had bought it. Still we dressed it up (for production),” he noted.

The biopic, titled Michael, also features Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, who plays the lead role, alongside Colman Domingo, a two-time Oscar nominee, portraying Jackson’s father, Joe Jackson. A previous press release described the film as “a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop.”

Reflecting on his own admiration for Jackson, Teller shared with host Andy Cohen that he had been “a massive fan” of the pop star growing up. “I learned to do the moonwalk when I was 11 years old,” he recalled fondly.

The film reportedly hit a significant roadblock, necessitating extensive reshoots to sidestep legal challenges. According to report in People magazine, the film’s production team is grappling with a “nightmare scenario” after discovering a crucial oversight involving a settlement agreement with one of Jackson’s former accusers.

The project, produced by Graham King’s GK Films—the studio behind the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody—was initially slated for release on April 18, 2025. However, the film's premiere has now been pushed back to October 3, 2025.