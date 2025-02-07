Miles Teller wants ‘6 months heads up’ from Tom Cruise before filming Top Gun 3: ‘One month per ab’

Hollywood actor Miles Teller has a major favour to ask of his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise, should the opportunity arise for a third instalment in the high-octane franchise. Miles Teller and Tom Cruise from Top Gun: Maverick

"I just told Tom, I said, 'Give me enough time, heads up for me to get in shape,'" Teller shared during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, recently. "One month per ab — I need six months heads up," he added.

Miles portrayed Lieutenant Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw in the 2022 film, the son of the late Goose (played by Anthony Edwards) from the original 1986 blockbuster. Tom, on the other hand, reprised his iconic role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell from the prequel. While the first Top Gun followed Maverick's journey as a student at an elite flight school, the sequel saw him return as an instructor, guiding a new generation of pilots, including Rooster.

"You might be shocked, but I do not greenlight that thing. I have nothing to do with it," Teller quipped to Colbert.

When pressed on whether more adventures in the Top Gun universe were on the horizon, Teller admitted he was unsure. "There's a lot of enthusiasm on the fans' side. There's a lot of enthusiasm on the creative side. So we'll see," he said.

Released in May 2022, Top Gun: Maverick proved to be a massive box office sensation, amassing a staggering $1.48 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing film of the year. Brimming with nostalgia, the film paid tribute to its predecessor, featuring a memorable cameo from Val Kilmer’s Iceman and reviving the now-iconic beach volleyball scene—complete with bronzed skin, aviator sunglasses, and sculpted physiques.

Alongside Teller and Cruise, the film also starred Jennifer Connelly, Jay Ellis, and Jon Hamm. The storyline centred around Maverick being forced to confront his past, a theme that resonated deeply with audiences and contributed to the film’s phenomenal success.