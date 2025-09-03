Not Spider-Man but Tom Holland calls Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey the ‘best script I’ve ever read’

English actor Tom Holland has once again praised Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey, calling it the best experience of his career so far. The actor wrapped production earlier this year before beginning work on Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Tom Holland wrapped up his schedule for The Odyssey earlier this year

In Christopher’s adaptation of Homer’s classic, Tom plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus. “The script is the best script I’ve ever read," he said in an interview with Agence France-Presse. “Chris (Nolan) is a real collaborator. He knows what he wants… but it is not an environment where you can’t pitch ideas or build characters in certain ways,” Tom added.

The film is Christopher’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning Oppenheimer and is slated to release on July 17, 2026. Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, leading an ensemble that also includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, and Elliot Page.

Tom has described his time on the project in glowing terms. In an earlier interview with GQ Sports in July, he had said it was “the job of a lifetime, without a doubt” and “the best experience I’ve had on a film set.” He further added: “It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

In the same interview, Tom also spoke about observing Christopher and his producing partner Emma Thomas at work. “Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma (Thomas) was absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure. To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I’ve ever had,” he had said.

In another interview earlier, on Good Morning America, Tom recalled what it was like to be cast in the film. “The phone call of a lifetime,” he said. “Reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man 10 years ago. It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud and I’m really, really excited,” Tom added.