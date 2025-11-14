Anne Hathaway is back in her Andy Sachs era — so we're back in her Runway wardrobe

The feels are there, the vibes aren't or vice versa, but the teaser for Devil Wears Prada 2 finally dropped earlier this week to mixed reactions (though the OG fanbase is eating up every last 'leak' from the sets). We've seen a teeny bit of Anne Hathaway running around New York and if the press leaks are anything to go by, Andy's style has definitely evolved by miles towards minimalism since her Runway stint. That being said, the OG logo-laden maximalist Andy will forever have our hearts. Diving right back into her best looks.
"Are you wearing the..."
"The Chanel boots? Yeah, I am." And for the record, every statement detail of Andy's post-makeover reveal was Chanel. The original's costume designer, Patricia Fields, told Variety, “A head-to-toe Chanel ensemble, which was one of my favorites (and) a fan favorite. Fun fact: The stark difference between the former Andy and the new Andy made me very happy as I saw the expression on her face when she stepped out on camera.”
"Oh no, that would mean I actually did something right"
Andy scrambling to save her job and get Miranda Priestly's twins the unpublished Harry Potter manuscript involved a waspy Manhattan-village-core with dark tan and gold accents. The super-chic olive dress since, has been identified as a Calvin Klein original. It's a simpler one compared to her other looks. But it very well captured Andy having settled into her job and ready for the everyday rollercoaster run that was, being a part of Runway.
"I'm not your baby"
Who looks that good in the morning after a drunken mistake? Well, Andy. The plunging bustier with the pencil skirt in leather was hot, hot, hot. The bed hair, smudged kohl and the sassy, "I'm not your baby" to Christian Thompson, was screaming French girl gone rogue.
"Everybody wants this"
20 years on, there's still a lot of dialogue over Andy tossing her phone into the fountain after ghosting Miranda, following the big bitchy reveal. But one thing absolutely everyone can agree on is that she looked like a million-dollar doll doing it. The breakout look came with a smocked and slightly pleated black skirt, an emerald green bodice, off-the-shoulders crop coat and tiny gloves and a whole lot of faith.
"You must have done something right"
Andy's tata look for the closing scene was pretty basic if you look at the entirety of The Devil Wears Prada wardrobe. But in all honesty, it was the perfect bad*ss balance between who she was, and who she became. A tart brown leather jacket, sleek bangs, suede boots and a sense of calm. It was actually...the perfect goodbye.