Anne Hathaway is back in her Andy Sachs era — so we're back in her Runway wardrobe

The feels are there, the vibes aren't or vice versa, but the teaser for Devil Wears Prada 2 finally dropped earlier this week to mixed reactions (though the OG fanbase is eating up every last 'leak' from the sets). We've seen a teeny bit of Anne Hathaway running around New York and if the press leaks are anything to go by, Andy's style has definitely evolved by miles towards minimalism since her Runway stint. That being said, the OG logo-laden maximalist Andy will forever have our hearts. Diving right back into her best looks.

Anne Hathaway is back in her Andy Sachs era — and so are we (Photo: Pinterest)