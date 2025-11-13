Monster's muse: Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is a crash course in dark art history

The Incredulity of Saint Thomas

Caravaggio created the The Incredulity of Saint Thomas between 1601 and 1602, its primary themes essentially honouring the five sense over the concept of blind belief. Though not absurdist in form, it's pretext can still be categorised the same as Doubting Thomas inserts his fingers into Christ's flesh, so as to be able to believe his resurrection. Victor, has a similar moment, albeit with his own creation. Though he sees what he has essentially birthed, he still needs to believe with all his five senses.