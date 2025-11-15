Sony set to make a Labubu movie as collectible toy craze pushes into Hollywood territory

Sony Pictures has started developing a full Labubu movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The studio has not given any hints about what the film might look like. Sony wants to bring the wildly popular plush doll to theatres. Whether the film lands as live-action or goes animated is still on the table. Labubus were created in 2015 by Kasing Lung.(REUTERS)

A character that exploded into a global craze

The Labubu character did not start as a Hollywood play. Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung created the little fanged creature back in 2015, and Pop Mart - the China-based retail giant - has handled every release since.

This year, the collectables blew up. People lined up outside stores, and online auctions went wild.

People magazine states that Labubu’s whole charm comes from its tribe of tiny misfits - Mokoko, Pato, Spooky, Tycoco, Zimomo and the rest. Each character was turned into merch, with cross-brand collabs and endless limited editions.

The blind-box model pushed the hype even harder. Buyers did not know what they would get until they opened it. That mystery fueled a massive resale market. Some collectors have paid six-figure amounts for certain dolls, which still stuns anyone outside the fandom.

Celebrities and Hollywood history

Celebrities jumped in early. BLACKPINK’s Lisa turned up with a Labubu in 2024. Then Kim Kardashian showed up with one, and Rihanna followed. David Beckham stepped into the craze, too. Once that wave hit, the dolls went from niche to everywhere.

If Sony moves forward, Labubu will not be the first toy franchise heading to theatres. People started out by noting that Hollywood had already achieved huge wins with The LEGO Movie in 2014 and the runaway success of Barbie in 2023. Just last week, Sony locked in plans for a feature film based on Mattel’s View-Master.

So Labubu joining the mix does not feel surprising. More like the next item on the toy-to-Hollywood conveyor belt.

FAQs

Is Sony officially making a Labubu movie?

Sony has begun development, according to reports.

Will the Labubu movie be animated or live-action?

The studio has not decided yet.

Has anyone been hired to direct or produce the film?

No filmmaker or producer is attached at this stage.

Why are Labubus so expensive?

The blind-box system and the resale market pushed prices to extreme highs.

Which celebrities own Labubu dolls?

Lisa, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and David Beckham have all been spotted with them.