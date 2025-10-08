BLACKPINK's Jisoo announces collaboration with Zayn Malik; Fans say ‘can’t wait!'

Popular Kpop group BLACKPINK ’s Jisoo has officially announced her new collaboration with British pop singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik . The duo is set to release a digital single titled Eyes Closed — their first project together — sending fandoms of both popstars into a frenzy.

On Wednesday, Jisoo took to Instagram to share the song’s teaser poster along with a short audio snippet playing in the background. The image features both artists dressed in black, exuding an effortless chemistry that has already become the talk of the internet. “JISOO X ZAYN Digital Single Eyes Closed,” she wrote in the caption, confirming weeks of speculation that had been building online.

Zayn, too, reposted Jisoo’s story on his own handle, further fueling anticipation ahead of the song’s release on Friday. The collaboration not only marks Jisoo’s first joint project with an international artist but also signals a bold new chapter in her musical journey as a soloist.

This announcement comes months after Zayn was spotted attending BLACKPINK’s New York concert on July 27 with his daughter Khai — a moment fans now see as an early hint of what was brewing behind the scenes. The singer had later shared a picture from the event, writing, “@BLACKPINKOFFICIAL THANK YOU ME & KHAI LOVED IT.”

For Jisoo, Eyes Closed arrives as her first release since Amortage, her solo EP that dropped in February and featured tracks like Earthquake, Your Love, and Hugs & Kisses. The BLACKPINK member, who has been busy preparing for the next leg of the group’s DEADLINE World Tour with Lisa, Rosé, and Jennie, appears to have taken a brief creative pause from touring to unveil this surprise single.

As for Zayn, the collaboration adds another high-profile moment to his solo career, which has been defined by hits such as Pillowtalk and Let Me. With two powerhouse voices joining forces for the first time, Eyes Closed is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated global releases of the year.