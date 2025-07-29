Tanishk Bagchi says Saiyaara title track not copied from One Direction, Jubin Nautiyal: ‘People try to put me down’

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has been breaking records and winning hearts since its release. The film’s title track is climbing global music charts and currently holds the fourth position on Spotify’s Top Global chart. However, the team has faced criticism for the song’s tune sounding similar to previously released tracks — One Direction’s Night Changes and Jubin Nautiyal’s Humnava Mere. Now, in an interview with India Today, music composer Tanishk Bagchi has responded to the allegations. Tanishk Bagchi denies Saiyaara title track being copied.

Tanishk Bagchi on Saiyaara title track being copied

Reacting to the accusations of copying the tune, Tanishk said, “Whatever I do, people will have something to say because they don’t have [anything better to do]. They keep on looking for opportunities to put me down. But ultimately, the song will go wherever it’s destined to, and that’s what’s happening with Saiyaara too. As for the comparisons — if you look at the melody, the chords are the same. The A minor scale has just about 3–4 chords, but every melody has a different soul. That doesn’t mean anything was stolen.”

He added, “Even if you can do that, it’s really difficult to make it a hit. All said and done, we didn’t steal anything. The similarities are fine, it can happen, but it’s not like we did it on purpose. Idhar se utha ke udhar nahi kiya (We didn’t pick something from there and add it here). We worked on the emotion of the song, and that worked. That’s the magic of Saiyaara.”

About Tanishk Bagchi

Tanishk gained recognition as part of the composer duo Tanishk-Vayu, delivering hits like Banno (Tanu Weds Manu Returns). He later transitioned to solo projects, producing emotional originals such as Bolna from Kapoor & Sons. He rose to fame with chart-topping remixes like The Humma Song, Aankh Marey, Dilbar, and Tamma Tamma Again, earning him the unofficial title of Bollywood’s remix king.

About Saiyaara

Mohit Suri’s musical romantic drama Saiyaara has struck a chord with audiences. Starring Ahaan Panday in his Bollywood debut opposite Aneet Padda, the film has been praised for its raw emotional depth and the powerful performances of its leads. The music album has been widely appreciated and continues to perform well globally. In just 11 days, the film has earned ₹256 crore in India and is still going strong at the box office.