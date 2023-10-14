PM Narendra Modi pens lyrics for Tanishk Bagchi and Dhvani Bhanushali's song Garbo, Kangana Ranaut calls it inspiring

Narendra Modi as a lyricist

Announcing the same, singer Dhvani Bhanushali took to Twitter and wrote to PM Modi, “Dear @narendramodi Ji, Tanishk Bagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. @Jjust_Music helped us bring this song and video to life.”

PM Narendra Modi tweets

Responding to the post, PM Narendra Modi said, “Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri...”

Garbo brings the rich heritage and culture of Gujarat with their Navaratri celebration. The new rendition is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali, while Narendra Modi penned it. Tanishk Bagchi is the music composer.

Kangana reacts to PM Modi's song

Reacting to the song, actor Kangana Ranaut praised it and called PM Modi inspiring. She tweeted, “How beautiful, whether it’s Atal Ji’s poems or @narendramodi Ji’s songs/poems and story telling, always heartwarming to see our tough heroes indulging in the beauty and tenderness of art. Navratri 2023 garba. Very inspiring for all artists.”

Meanwhile, reacting to PM's creation, someone wrote on YouTube, “I am shocked by the name in video – Narendra Modi.” Another said, '“Waah Modi ji waah." Someone also said, “Very nice.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON