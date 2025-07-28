Saiyaara title song singer Faheem Abdullah bags major deal with T-Series, to collaborate on a range of upcoming projects

T-Series, India’s leading music label, has joined hands with singer-composer-songwriter Faheem Abdullah — the voice behind the chart-topping hit of the season, Saiyaara. The title song of the Mohit Suri film recently broke all records and created history by hitting the number one spot in the Spotify Global 50 chart. (Also read: Meet men behind Saiyaara title song: Kashmiri engineer who quit his job, musician who came to Mumbai for just 2 weeks) Faheem Abdullah's upcoming track, Bichadna, releases on August 4.

About the collaboration

In this new association, T-Series will collaborate with Faheem on a range of upcoming projects, spanning film songs, singles, albums, and EPs. The partnership aims to further amplify his reach and take his music to new heights.

Hailing from Kashmir, Faheem brings the rich essence of his homeland into his music. He has also been instrumental in working with fellow artists from his region, providing them a platform to explore their talent.

His first collaboration with the label is the track, Bichadna, which will release on August 4. Faheem shared the announcement on his Insrtagram account, and wrote in the caption, ‘Bichadna is the ache left unspoken of, a goodbye caught in the throat, where tears spoke louder than words ever could.’

"What truly impresses me about Faheem is the honesty in his music. His vocals have a rare uniqueness that stands out in today’s landscape. With audiences already connecting deeply to his sound, this collaboration will allow us to bring a fresh and soulful flavor to listeners everywhere," said Bhushan Kumar, MD of T-Series.

"I feel blessed and honoured to be joining hands with T-series. All these years in my hometown, I have always looked at T-Series as the pinnacle of music, and now collaborating with Bhushan Sir on multiple future projects is both an honour and an exciting new chapter for me. This partnership not only opens new doors for me in my artistic journey but gives me the oppurtunity to bring fresh talent from my homeland onto a global stage," shared Faheem.