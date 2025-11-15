Yo Yo Honey Singh sets February 2026 start for My Story World Tour with grand arena concert in Dubai

Yo Yo Honey Singh is preparing to take his music worldwide with the launch of the My Story World Tour, kicking off in Dubai on February 6, 2026. The opening show will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena, marking the artist’s first arena headliner performance and setting the tone for a major international tour. This will be Yo Yo Honey Singh's first public concert in Dubai.(Instagram/@yoyohoneysingh )

Why Dubai marks a special beginning

The tour’s producers, Blu Blood, expect a full house for the grand opening. For Honey Singh, Dubai is more than just a starting point. The city supported some of his earliest international breakthroughs and featured in hit videos like Brown Rang and Loca. Although he has performed at private events in the UAE, this will be his first public concert in the region.

Honey Singh calls the tour “personal,” saying each performance will reflect a part of his life, from his beginnings in West Delhi to his career as a global performer. Launching this journey in Dubai feels meaningful to him because it was the first city outside India that welcomed his music.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Dubai concert

Concertgoers can look forward to a show built on grand production and creativity. The Dubai performance will feature live musicians, vibrant visual effects, and surprise celebrity cameos. The setlist will blend Honey Singh’s iconic hits with his latest tracks, bringing together pop, EDM, bhangra, R&B, and hip-hop in a single high-energy experience.

Blu Blood founders Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman said that Yo Yo Honey Singh’s music connects across generations and cultures, and Dubai is the ideal place to launch a tour of this scale.

Tour destinations and ticket details

After Dubai, the My Story World Tour will travel to major cities across continents, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Auckland, Singapore, Nairobi, and Paris. More destinations are expected to be added soon.

Tickets will be available on the Coca-Cola Arena website and District UAE.

• Pre-registration: November 16, 2025

• Pre-sales: November 16-17, 2025

• General sale: November 17, 2025, at 4 PM

A milestone year for the artist

The tour announcement follows a landmark year for Honey Singh, during which he launched his luxury brand Yo Yo Watches, released the multi-artist album 51 Glorious Days, embarked on the Millionaire India Tour, and premiered his award-winning documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous.

Now, the My Story World Tour marks the next major chapter in his global journey.

