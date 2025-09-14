Nora Fatehi to make Punjabi rap debut featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh

An insider close to the project shares, “This is a Punjabi hip-hop track, and while Nora was the perfect fit for it, seeing the vibe of the song and seeing that the two of them have worked together before, she has taken on the challenge of delivering full-fledged Punjabi rap for the new single.”

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi (33) is teaming up with Yo Yo Honey Singh (42) for a new single. After featuring in his track Payal last year, she is now stepping up to drop some Punjabi bars of her own for the first time ever, confirms a source.

Adding, “When you think of Nora, you don’t think of someone who sings in typical Punjabi, so this new single will come as a surprise for many.”

A source confirms that she has been hands-on with the creative process, spending time perfecting her delivery, pronunciation, and flow. BTS clips that recently surfaced online show her at the mic while Honey Singh stands behind the console.