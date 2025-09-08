Nora Fatehi: Filmmakers can see now I bring more to the table than just dancing

Nora Fatehi has already made her mark as a performer with viral hits like Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate, 2018), O Saki Saki (Batla House, 2019), Garmi (Street Dancer 3D, 2020), and most recently with Oh Mama! Tetema. Now, with films like Kanchana 4 lined up, she aims to prove herself as an actor. So, does she feel her dancing skills have limited filmmakers from seeing her in diverse roles? Nora Fatehi

The 33-year-old quips, “When you’re known for something so strongly, people can tend to put you in a box. But I see dance as a strength, not a limitation. It opened doors for me, and now it’s up to me to prove myself with roles that showcase my acting as well. I feel makers are slowly beginning to see that I can bring more to the table than just dancing.”

But that doesn’t mean Nora will ever separate herself from her passion for dance. In fact, she’s planning to open her own dance academy soon. She confirms, “I have been thinking about starting my own worldwide dance academy for years! That’s why I started the #dancewithnora community. This community is real; it’s a connection, it’s a feeling, it’s our own world where we encourage and inspire. This is the seed for the academy. One day, I know it’s going to happen… I am just waiting for the right moment.”

Given that she built her career independently, Nora surely received plenty of advice along the way, some even on how to shape her image. She laughs, “Oh yes, I’ve heard all sorts of advice in my early years, and looking back, I find them quite funny. I think what really works is being yourself and embracing your ambitions. At the end of the day, nobody wants a copy of someone else; it’s your uniqueness that makes you stand out.”