Nora Fatehi on starring in Kanchana 4: I felt it was the right project to step into Tamil cinema with

Nora Fatehi is enjoying the current phase in her professional journey. Apart from Oh Mama! Tetema, her latest song fetching her praise, she is all set to make her Tamil acting debut too, with Kanchana 4, the fourth installment in the horror-comedy franchise. Nora Fatehi

Talking to us about it, she says, “When Kanchana 4 was offered to me, I immediately felt it was the right project to step into Tamil cinema. The franchise already has such a strong legacy, and the script was so unique that I wanted to be part of it. I was looking to be a part of another comedy after the success of Madgaon Express.”

And what about the language barrier? “Of course language is always a challenge, but I love challenges, I’ve had to adapt to Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam before, and now Tamil. It’s definitely the hardest so far but I spend extra hours rehearsing my lines and working on the pronunciation.”

The crew has been supportive too, “The nicest thing has been the crew telling me they didn’t expect me to be so natural in the comic bits. That kind of feedback really keeps me going. And I feel it’s about respecting the culture, the language, and giving your best,” adds Nora, who has acted in films such as Be Happy and Street Dancer 3D in Hindi so far.

Having worked in Malayalam and Telugu films as well, how different is the south industry from Hindi? “Every industry has its own flavour. Tamil cinema is very rooted in storytelling, and there’s a lot of emphasis on performance and strong scripts. Bollywood, on the other hand, has its own larger-than-life energy. Both industries are passionate about cinema, but the styles of working, the audience expectations, and even the filmmaking processes feel slightly different. For me, it’s exciting to experience and learn from both worlds.”