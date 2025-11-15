The Beast in Me: Complete breakdown of every major role in the Netflix mystery series

Netflix’s new thriller The Beast in Me has left many viewers impressed with its emotional story, dark secrets and great acting. The series follows author Aggie Wiggs, played by Claire Danes, who gets drawn into the life of her new neighbor, Nile Jarvis. Matthew Rhys, Natalie Morales, Claire Danes and Brittany Snow at an FYC event for "The Beast in Me" in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The eight-part series premiered on the streaming service on Thursday, November 13.

Here is a quick guide to all the main characters in The Beast in Me and the actors who play them.

The Beast in Me: Full list of characters

Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs

Claire Danes stars as Aggie Wiggs, a talented author who has stepped away from public life after the tragic death of her young son. Still grieving and living in isolation, Aggie is pushed into a dangerous mystery when Nile Jarvis moves in next door. Danes is known for hit roles in Homeland, Romeo + Juliet, Stardust, and Fleishman Is in Trouble. Her emotional performance is at the heart of the series.

Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis

Matthew Rhys plays Nile Jarvis, an arrogant real estate developer with a troubling past. Many people believe he played a role in the disappearance of his first wife, Madison, even though he was legally cleared. Rhys, famous for The Americans, Perry Mason, and Cocaine Bear, brings a mysterious and unsettling energy to the character.

Brittany Snow as Nina Jarvis

Brittany Snow appears as Nina Jarvis, Nile’s current wife. She once worked for Madison before her sudden death, connecting her deeply to the Jarvis family’s secrets. Snow, who rose to fame in Pitch Perfect, has also starred in Hairspray, Almost Family, and The Hunting Wives.

Natalie Morales as Shelley

Natalie Morales stars as Shelley, Aggie's ex-wife and the mother of their late son. She is an artist with a complicated past that she shares with Aggie, and their relationship makes for some pretty intense emotional ups and downs throughout the series. Morales is well known for Parks & Recreation, Battle of the Sexes, and Grey's Anatomy.

Jonathan Banks as Martin Jarvis

Jonathan Banks plays the role of Martin Jarvis, Nile's powerful and influential father. As a high flying real estate tycoon, Martin regularly jumps in to bail Nile out of trouble, which only adds to the overall sense of tension. Banks is famously known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Mudbound.

David Lyons as Brian Abbott & Hettienne Park as Agent Erica Breton

David Lyons plays Brian Abbott, the FBI agent who once investigated Madison’s disappearance and still doubts Nile’s innocence. Hettienne Park appears as Agent Erica Breton, his colleague who has a personal connection to the case. Their partnership adds urgency and suspense to the story.

Deirdre O’Connell as Carol

Deirdre O’Connell plays Carol, Aggie’s supportive editor and close friend. She stands by Aggie as she decides to turn her next book into an investigation of Nile Jarvis.

With its strong cast and gripping characters, The Beast in Me promises mystery, emotion, and intense drama, making it one of Netflix’s standout releases.

