Isha Ambani serves style goals in ivory pantsuit at welcome dinner for visiting LACMA board members

The Ambani Mumbai home, Antilia, was the venue for a grand welcome dinner, hosted by Isha Ambani, honouring the board members of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) this week. The entrepreneur served fashion goals once again at the event. Isha Ambani was recently appointed as one of the trustees of LACMA. (Instagram/@nmacc.india)

Isha Ambani kept her own look understated with a brown pantsuit. She kept her hair neatly tied in a bun. She also accessorised with minimal jewellery, opting only for some studs. The outfit and the jewellery complemented each other perfectly, giving Isha an elegant look.

Watch it here:

Isha Ambani’s fashion game

On November 10, Isha Ambani teamed up with Zac Posen, Anna Wintour, and Chloe Malle to co-host the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner at The Crane Club in West Chelsea, New York.

She wore a deep wine-purple outfit that looked sharp. Her outfit included a corseted top with an inverted neckline, a cropped blazer with a single sparkly button and a sleek pencil skirt to match. A jewelled belt pulled the look together.

Celebration during a big moment for LACMA

The gathering lined up neatly with news from the museum itself. LACMA announced a significant change in its leadership, confirming five new additions to its board of trustees. Isha Ambani joined the panel alongside David Kaplan, Wendi Murdoch, Andy Song and Maggie Tsai.

The museum described the group as a mix of backgrounds - retail, digital communications, finance, entertainment - with ties spanning both sides of the Pacific. Each has a long record in arts and philanthropy. Their appointment brings LACMA’s total voting trustees to 58, with eight more honoured as life trustees.

Geffen Galleries move toward completion

This board expansion comes as LACMA approaches a critical stage in its physical transformation. Construction on the new David Geffen Galleries has entered the final phase. The project ties together more than two decades of redevelopment across the Wilshire Boulevard campus.

When it opens in April 2026, the galleries will reshape how visitors move through the museum.

For Isha, the dinner was not just hospitality. It gave the museum’s leadership a chance to connect in a comfortable space far from the usual boardroom setting. And for guests, it signalled the start of a fresh chapter - both for LACMA and for one of its newest trustees.

FAQs

Why did Isha Ambani host the dinner?

She welcomed visiting LACMA board members soon after her appointment as a trustee.

Who joined her as new LACMA trustees?

David Kaplan, Wendi Murdoch, Andy Song, and Maggie Tsai were appointed with her.

How many trustees does LACMA now have?

There are 58 voting trustees and eight life trustees.

What is the major project underway at LACMA?

The museum is completing the new David Geffen Galleries.

When will the David Geffen Galleries open?

They are scheduled for an April 2026 opening.