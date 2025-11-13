Alia Bhatt dazzles in nude gown with elaborate pearl embroidery and leg slit at Dubai event with Ranbir Kapoor: Pics

Alia Bhatt brought a dose of megawatt glamour to Dubai on November 12 while attending an event with Ranbir Kapoor. Hours after the couple was spotted flying out of Mumbai, pictures and videos of Alia in a vintage naked dress by a US fashion designer Bob Mackie – known for his glamorous looks for celebs like Cher and Zendaya, among others – were all over social media. Also read | Alia Bhatt is the coolest bridesmaid in 3 stunning outfits at best friend's wedding: All the looks she wore Alia Bhatt turned heads in Dubai with her stunning vintage look. She was spotted attending an event with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and her outfit was a true showstopper. (Instagram/ abunooraofficia)

Alia Bhatt's dress is a true work of art

Alia Bhatt's dress is a showstopper and a must-see for anyone who loves statement pieces. With a nude silk base adorned with intricate, curving bands that evoke the image of flames wrapping around the body, and featuring a combination of pearls, ivory sequins, white and silver beads, and rhinestones, the dress is all about texture and glamour.

More details of Alia's dress

The dress is both sexy and flattering, hugging the body in all the right places. The high, angled neckline and long sleeves with transparent nude lining add a touch of sophistication, while the high leg slit makes a statement. The bodice is cut to skim over the chest, and the waist is cinched to create a subtle shape. The skirt, with its curved cut and dramatic wrap-around design, creates a stunning effect on the body.

The vintage naked dress was a bold choice, but Alia pulled it off with ease – she finished the look with pointed gold heels, gold-hued make-up, statement diamond earrings, and wore her hair in a sleek bun.

What did Ranbir Kapoor wear?

Giving Alia company in an equally striking look was her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was spotted in a slim-fit dark blue velvet tuxedo jacket, paired with a crisp white shirt and black trousers. The actor also sported blue tined glasses and shiny black formal shoes.