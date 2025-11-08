‘Ultra-luxurious lifestyle’, ‘inflation’: Why cricket star Shami's wife argues 4 lakh monthly maintenance is less

Team India cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan has cited his “ultra-luxurious lifestyle” while arguing in the Supreme Court for an increase in the ₹4 lakh-a-month interim maintenance granted to her by the Calcutta High Court. She has accused Shami of “deliberately leaving the wife and the minor daughter to suffer in penury”. Team India pacer Shami is also facing cases of alleged abuse, filed by wife Hasin Jahan in Bengal. (ANI/File Photo)

The SC on Friday, November 7, issued a notice to Shami but the bench remarked that ₹4 lakh appeared “quite reasonable”.

“Why have you filed this? Isn’t ₹4 lakh per month quite handsome?” the SC bench of justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan said.

Now an old video of Hasin Jahan, a model who has acted in some Bengali and Hindi films, is being shared widely again on social media from after the HC order in July that granted the ₹4 lakh a month.

“Actually, maintenance is determined based on the husband's status and earning… (that) the life the husband leads, the wife and children will lead the same,” she told news agency PTI then.

“So, considering his status, earning, and the lifestyle he leads, this ₹4 lakh is less. We had demanded ₹10 lakh, that too seven years and four months ago. So now, according to inflation, we will appeal,” she said. “I appreciate this judgment… but still, I feel that according to (Shami's) status, we should get more maintenance,” she added.

Shami is also facing trial in a criminal case filed by Jahan, alleging extreme cruelty caused by the cricketer and his family, in West Bengal’s Jadavpur in 2018.

Below: Video of Hasin Jahan after the HC order in July 2025

How amount reached ₹ 4 lakh, and now SC

In the case of interim maintenance, originally a trial court in Bengal in 2018 directed Shami to pay ₹ 80,000 per month towards his daughter’s monthly maintenance and ₹ 50,000 for Jahan – ₹ 1.3 lakh thus. Jahan challenged this before the high court.

80,000 per month towards his daughter’s monthly maintenance and 50,000 for Jahan – 1.3 lakh thus. Jahan challenged this before the high court. In its July 1 order this year, the HC increased this to ₹ 1.5 lakh for her and ₹ 2.5 lakh for the daughter — ₹ 4 lakh. A division bench of the high court upheld this on August 25.

1.5 lakh for her and 2.5 lakh for the daughter — 4 lakh. A division bench of the high court upheld this on August 25. Both HC orders have been challenged in the current appeal by her in the SC.

On November 7, the SC issued notice to Shami and posted the matter after four weeks. “If you want to mediate and settle, we can issue notice,” the bench remarked.

For Hasin Jahan, senior advocate Shobha Gupta and advocate Sriram Parakatt argued on the lines that Jahan mentioned in July.

Shami’s net worth, expenses cited by Hasin Jahan

“(Shami) is living a lavish life and is deliberately manipulating the courts for the sole purpose of not providing equitable amount of maintenance to the petitioner and minor daughter,” Jahan argued through her lawyers.

She claimed that Shami's monthly expense is over ₹1.08 crore as per an affidavit filed by him in the high court.

His net worth is estimated to be about ₹500 crore, her petition in the SC said, adding that the wife is unemployed since her marriage and has no independent source of income to meet her daily needs and that of her child.

Jahan also claims Shami is also liable to pay ₹2.4 crore as arrears of maintenance, a figure that the cricketer has disputed. The high court had directed him to clear the pending arrears in eight monthly installments beginning from September.