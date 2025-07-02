'Best moment': Lawyer reacts as Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan wins big alimony battle

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan's lawyer, on Wednesday confirmed that the cricketer will pay a monthly alimony of ₹4 lakh to Jahan and her daughter and added that she had been running from pillar to post since 2018. Mohammed Shami, was trolled after posting this picture with wife Hasin Jahan on his official Facebook page. Nasty comments were made that her dress was not in keeping with their religion.(Mohammed Shami facebook)

“It was the best moment for Hasin Jahan. From 2018 to 2024, she had been running from pillar to post. Ultimately, it was pronounced in open court yesterday that ₹1.5 lakh would be provided for Hasin Jahan, ₹2.5 lakh for the daughter (both to be paid monthly), and that any time the daughter requires assistance, it would be provided by Md Shami,” lawyer Imtiaz Ahmed told ANI.

A bench of Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee at the Calcutta high court on Tuesday directed the Indian cricketer to pay ₹1.5 lakh to her wife and ₹2.5 lakh to her daughter monthly.

Jahan had approached the high court against a district sessions court's order directing Shami to pay ₹50,000 to her wife and ₹80,000 to her daughter in 2023. She had sought a compensation of ₹7 lakh per month for herself and ₹3 lakh for her daughter before the court.

“In my considered opinion, a sum of Rs. 1,50,000/- per month to the petitioner no.1(wife) and Rs. 2,50,000/- to her daughter would be just fair and reasonable to ensure financial stability for both the petitioners…” the high court said in its order on July 1.

Jahan's lawyer told ANI that the Calcutta high court has also directed the trial court to dispose of the main application of the interim order within six months.

"There is a high chance that when they return to the trial court to conclude the hearing on maintenance, it might be upgraded to ₹6 lakh because the claim of Hasin Jahan in her maintenance application was for ₹7 lakh and ₹3 lakh," Ahmed said.

The case

Hasin Jahan worked as a model and cheerleader for the Kolkata Knight Riders before marrying Shami in 2014. The couple gave birth to their daughter in 2015.

In 2018, Jahan accused Shami of domestic violence, dowry harassment and match-fixing. She claimed that the pacer had received money from a Pakistani woman. Jahan had also alleged that her husband stopped payments to her to cover her family expenses.

The allegation resulted in BCCI putting the pacer’s central contract on hold. The board later cleared Shami of match-fixing allegations after a probe.