Mohammed Shami's estranged wife and daughter to get 4 lakh monthly as maintenance: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta high court has ordered Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to pay ₹4 lakh every month to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and daughter. Mohammed Shami with estranged wife Hasin Jahan(File)

A bench of Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee passed the order on a plea filed by Hasin Jahan and directed the Indian cricketer to pay ₹1.5 lakh to her wife and ₹2.5 lakh to her daughter monthly.

“In my considered opinion, a sum of Rs. 1,50,000/- per month to the petitioner no.1(wife) and Rs. 2,50,000/- to her daughter would be just fair and reasonable to ensure financial stability for both the petitioners…” the court said in its order on July 1.

The court also noted that Shami is free to voluntarily contribute to educational or other expenses beyond what has been specified for her daughter.

Jahan had approached the high court against a district sessions court's order directing Shami to pay ₹50,000 to her wife and ₹80,000 to her daughter in 2023.

She had sought a compensation of ₹7 lakh per month for herself and ₹3 lakh for her daughter before the court.

Jahan worked as a model and cheerleader for the Kolkata Knight Riders before marrying Shami in 2014. The couple gave birth to their daughter in 2015.

In 2018, Jahan accused Shami of domestic violence, dowry harassment and match-fixing. She claimed that the pacer had received money from a Pakistani woman. Jahan had also alleged that her husband stopped payment to her to run her family expenses.

The allegation resulted in BCCI putting the pacer’s central contract on hold. The board later cleared Shami of match-fixing allegations after a probe.