Mohammed Shami hits back in bitter fight, says wife kept first marriage, kids secret

As the seemingly unending battle of allegations continues between Indian cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan, the cricketer has now claimed that he was unaware of Jahan’s first marriage when the couple was married in 2014.

Shami claims that Jahan, who has two daughters from her first marriage to Sheikh Saifuddin, a general store owner in West Bengal, was kept in the dark about their existence.

In fact, Shami alleges that the former model had even told him that they were her sister’s children. The two girls currently live with Saifuddin after the divorce in 2010.

“I was not aware that it was her second marriage with me and it was only after we got married that I was told about two of my daughters. My wife first told me that they were her sister’s children, not hers,” Shami told India News.

The marital feud between Shami and Jahan began when the latter took to Facebook to accuse the bowler of “adultery and domestic violence.” Jahan then filed a complaint against four people in Shami’s family alongside the player.

The resulting complaint saw Mohammed Shami and his brother charged under several non-bailable offences. He even claimed his wife had ‘lost her mind’ at one point.

Mohammed Shami was left out of Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) annual list of contracted players as a result of the charges.