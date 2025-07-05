Hasin Jahan's ‘love you’ and ‘characterless’ message for Mohammed Shami on Instagram

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, on Friday alleged that her husband hired criminals to attack, defame and harass her and accused him of destroying their family. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami (L) was directed to pay Hasin Jahan INR 4 lakh every month by the Calcutta High Court after a long legal battle.(PTI)

In an Instagram post that began with an “I love you” message for the cricketer, Jahan said the couple has been involved in a legal battle for seven years.

“We have been involved in a legal battle for 7 years. What did you (Shami) gain from it? Because of being characterless, greedy, and mean-minded, you destroyed your own family.” Jahan wrote in the post.

"How many criminals did you buy to kill us, defame us, harass us, and defeat us from all sides — did you gain anything from it?" she added.

She also added that the money spent could have been used on their daughter's education and future.

"If the money had been spent on your daughter's education, life, and future, and if you had given me a good life, wouldn’t that have been so much better?" Hasin Jahan wrote.

Earlier this week, the Calcutta high court ordered Mohammed Shami to pay ₹4 lakh monthly in alimony to her wife and her daughter.

Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee's bench issued an order on a plea by Hasin Jahan, directing the Indian cricketer to pay ₹1.5 lakh monthly to his wife and ₹2.5 lakh to his daughter.

Jahan had moved the high court against a district sessions court's order directing the cricketer to pay ₹50,000 to his wife and ₹80,000 to her daughter in 2023.

During the hearing in the high court, Hasin Jahan’s legal counsel had argued that Mohammad Shami’s financial circumstances could support a higher alimony amount. According to his income tax return for the financial year 2021, Shami’s annual income was approximately ₹7.19 crore, or around ₹60 lakh per month.

Jahan worked as a model and cheerleader for the Kolkata Knight Riders before marrying Shami in 2014. The couple gave birth to their daughter in 2015.

In 2018, Jahan accused Shami of domestic violence, dowry harassment and match-fixing. She claimed that the pacer had received money from a Pakistani woman. Jahan had also alleged that her husband stopped payment to her to run her family expenses.