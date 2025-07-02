‘I was a model, Mohammed Shami forced me to…', claims cricketer's estranged wife Hasin Jahan

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, on Wednesday lauded the Calcutta high court's order directing the pacer to pay ₹4 lakh monthly in alimony to her and her daughter. Mohammed Shami, was trolled after posting this picture with wife Hasin Jahan on his official Facebook page. Nasty comments were made that her dress was not in keeping with their religion.(Mohammed Shami facebook)

Speaking to news agency ANI, Hasin Jahan alleged that Mohammed Shami forced her to quit her profession and become a housewife.

“I used to model and act before I got married. Shami forced me to quit my profession. He wanted me to live only a housewife's life. I loved Shami so much that I happily accepted it... But now I have no earnings of my own. Shami has to bear all the responsibility for our maintenance. That is why we had to approach the court when he denied this,” Hasin Jahan told ANI.

“Thank God there is a law in our country which orders people to bear their responsibilities... If you are entering a relationship with someone, it is not written on their face that they have a poor character, are a criminal, or will play with your and your daughter's future... I too became a victim like this...” she added.

The Indian fast bowler didn't immediately respond to her allegations. He had, however, earlier rejected all the allegations against him and alleged that his wife is being misled by someone.

What Calcutta high court ordered



The Calcutta high court has ordered Mohammed Shami to pay ₹4 lakh every month to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and daughter.

A bench of Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee passed the order on a plea filed by Hasin Jahan and directed the Indian cricketer to pay ₹1.5 lakh to her wife and ₹2.5 lakh to her daughter monthly.

Jahan had moved the high court against a district sessions court's order directing the cricketer to pay ₹50,000 to his wife and ₹80,000 to her daughter in 2023.

During the hearing in the high court, Hasin Jahan’s legal counsel had argued that Mohammad Shami’s financial circumstances could support a higher alimony amount. According to his income tax return for the financial year 2021, Shami’s annual income was approximately ₹7.19 crore, or around ₹60 lakh per month.

Jahan worked as a model and cheerleader for the Kolkata Knight Riders before marrying Shami in 2014. The couple gave birth to their daughter in 2015.

In 2018, Jahan accused Shami of domestic violence, dowry harassment and match-fixing. She claimed that the pacer had received money from a Pakistani woman. Jahan had also alleged that her husband stopped payment to her to run her family expenses.