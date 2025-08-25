'Nobody's Girl'; Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's bombshell memoir set to be released months after her death

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's most well-known accusers, will release her posthumous and “unsparing” memoir this fall, announced publishing house Alfred A. Knopf on Sunday. Giuffre had stated often that, in the early 2000s, when she was a teenager, she was caught up in Epstein's sex-trafficking ring and exploited by Britain's Prince Andrew and other influential men.(Instagram/Virginia Giuffre)

What is Nobody's Girl?

The publisher told The Associated Press that “Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice” will be published on October 21. According to Knopf, Giuffre, who died by suicide in April at the age of 41, had finished the manuscript for the 400-page book “Nobody's Girl” while collaborating with author-journalist Amy Wallace. A few weeks prior to her passing, Giuffre sent Wallace an email in which she expressed her "heartfelt wish" for the memoir to be published “regardless” of her personal situation, according to the publisher's statement.

“The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders,” Giuffre stated in the email, as per the UK Independent. “It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness.”

Here's what Giuffre said about her book

In the weeks prior to her passing, Giuffre was hospitalized after a severe accident, according to her publicist, however it's unclear when the incident occurred in connection with her email.

“In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that NOBODY’S GIRL is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices,” she wrote to Wallace.

In 2023, the New York Post had reported that Giuffre had reached a deal “believed to be worth millions” with an undisclosed publisher. Knopf spokesperson Todd Doughty said that she initially agreed to a seven-figure contract with Penguin Press, but moved with acquiring editor Emily Cunningham after Knopf hired Cunningham as executive editor last year.

Giuffre had stated often that, in the early 2000s, when she was a teenager, she was caught up in Epstein's sex-trafficking ring and exploited by Britain's Prince Andrew and other influential men. Epstein was found dead in a New York City jail cell in 2019 in what investigators described as a suicide. His former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in late 2021 on sex trafficking and other charges.

Andrew had refuted Giuffre's claims. After Giuffre sued Andrew for sexual assault in 2022, they came to an out-of-court settlement.

Even after Giuffre's passing, her name has persisted in making headlines. Epstein had "stolen" Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida, where she had previously worked, President Donald Trump told reporters in July. According to her, Maxwell had approached her and paid her to massage Epstein. Maxwell refuted Giuffre's claims.

Nobody's girl: What does the book contain?

The book includes "intimate, disturbing, and heartbreaking new details about her time with Epstein, Maxwell, and their many well-known friends, including Prince Andrew, about whom she speaks publicly for the first time since their out-of-court settlement in 2022," as per Knopf's announcement. In a statement, Jordan Pavlin, editor-in-chief and publisher of Knopf, said that "Nobody's Girl" is "the story of a fierce spirit struggling to break free" and a "raw and shocking" journey.