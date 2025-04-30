Virginia Giuffre’s chilling final letter revealed after Trump breaks silence on Epstein victim’s death; ‘We are not…’

Virginia Giuffre's tragic handwritten note that she left behind before her death has been made public. The Epstein victim’s final message of solidarity is dedicated to survivors of sexual abuse. Virginia Giuffre, the Jeffrey Epstein victim(AP and Instagram/Virginia Giuffre)

According to a Facebook post, Giuffre, the most well-known victim of the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, left the note at her residence in Australia, where she committed suicide on April 25.

Giuffre's distraught sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, disclosed that her family discovered the note among a number of her belongings and believes it was meant to be sent to a demonstration outside the White House on Wednesday.

“We are not going to go away,” the Epstein victim wrote in the letter.

“Mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers need to show the battlelines are drawn and we stand together to fight for the future of victims. Is protesting the answer? I don’t know, but we’ve got to start somewhere,” she concluded.

While introducing the letter Roberts said: “Hello world. We found a handwritten note that our sister Virginia wrote.

“I think it’s important that the survivors know that she’s with you and her voice will not be silenced. I know that it’s so important, and her wish is that we continue to fight.”

What Trump said on Virginia Giuffre's death

The revelation comes after Trump broke his silence on the death of Epstein accuser. Speaking to reporters at an airport in New Jersey, Trump called Giuffre’s death “a very sad situation”.

“That whole situation is very sad – her and others,” he said, adding that “Certainly, that’s a horrible thing.”

Giuffre, who was born in the US, spent many years living in Australia.

She emerged as a key player in Epstein's downfall and went on to speak out for survivors of sex trafficking.

Epstein recruited her as a masseur and, he flew her all over the world for meetings with men.

Giuffre also filed a lawsuit against the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her when she was just 17.

Claiming he had never met Giuffre, the duke refuted the accusations. Prince Andrew paid her millions to resolve the lawsuit with her.